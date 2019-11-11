VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A car slammed into a building in Vernon on Monday morning.
According to fire officials, it happened at the intersection of West Main Street and Vernon Avenue.
The driver struck the TKB Club, they reported.
Fluids were said to have been leaking from the vehicle.
The vehicle was eventually removed.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.