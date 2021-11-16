LITCHFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Police were called to the CVS Pharmacy in Litchfield on Tuesday afternoon after a car slammed into the store.
It happened just after noon at the CVS Pharmacy on West Street.
State police said EMS and the local fire department are responding, as well as state troopers.
An investigation is ongoing at this time.
