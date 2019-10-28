Glastonbury crash

According to police, the crash happened on Main Street in Glastonbury just before 12:40 a.m.

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Minor injuries were reported in a crash in Glastonbury early Monday morning.

According to police, it happened on Main Street just before 12:40 a.m.

The driver of a car struck a utility pole.

A cause for the crash has not yet been determined.

