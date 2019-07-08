PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A car slammed into a utility pole in Plainfield on Monday morning.
It happened on Norwich Road near Bennett Street just after 9 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters said they helped Plainfield police close Route 12 so repairs could be made.
There's no word on what caused the crash.
