NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven police are looking for two suspects accused of stealing a car with a child inside on Nov. 24.
According to police, it happened on Saturday Nov. 24 around 2:30 a.m. when they responded to the area of State Street for the report of a stolen car.
A 31-year-old woman told police she went into a Bodega for a short amount of time and left her 4-year-old son in the car.
When she came out, the car was gone with her son inside.
A witness saw the woman speaking with police and said she was walking across the state when she saw the white Honda Civic driving through the gas station lot.
The witness told police the driver was a black woman and there were several other people in the car with her.
The car drove south on State Street towards Willow Street.
An officer searching for the car was driving near Rock and Ridge Street when he saw a man waving to him.
The man was next to a young boy wearing a t-shirt, shorts and a winter cap, which was identified as the boy from the stolen car.
EMTs brought the mother and boy to the hospital for precautionary measures.
Police found the Honda abandoned on Woodstock Road.
The suspects are still on the loose, and anyone with information is asked to call New Haven police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.