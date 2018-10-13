MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A fire official said crews responded to Middlefield where a car struck an unoccupied house.
The incident happened at 159 Baileyville Road around 2:10 a.m. on Saturday morning.
Fire Chief Peter Tyc said the vehicle was traveling south on Baileyville road when it left the road, crashed into two parked vehicles, and an unoccupied home.
The parked vehicles were heavily damaged along with a trailer that was attached to one of the vehicles, a fire official said.
DEEP evaluated the scene and helped clean up gasoline and other fluids that had spilled from all three vehicles.
Fire crews remained on scene for roughly two hours.
Tyc said the home has minor damage.
The driver of the vehicle refused medical treatment at the scene.
