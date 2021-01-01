NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) -- An investigation into a Bridgeport shooting resulted in an arrest in Naugatuck on Friday afternoon.
Shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, Naugatuck police put out an alert to the public to avoid the Cross Point Plaza due to an investigation.
The investigation was linked to a shooting that happened earlier in the day in Bridgeport, police said Friday afternoon.
Officers were called to the Cross Point Plaza after a vehicle wanted out of Bridgeport was found.
Police began searching the area, and one of the vehicle's occupants was found at G's Burger on New Haven Road and was taken into custody.
Other suspects are believed to have fled from the area.
As this investigation was happening, Naugatuck police were called to the area of High and South Main streets after shots were fired.
Police said the shots were fired out of a gray sedan at a white pickup truck.
Naugatuck police are asking any witnesses, or any homeowners with surveillance footage in the area of Oak Street and High Street, to give them a call.
