WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Each night this week during Dinnertime Debate, Channel 3 has been looking at issues important to voters in the upcoming election and one of the most talked about is the car tax.
Prospect Street is right at the West Hartford/Hartford line. So, if you live one side of the street you are in West Hartford and pay one mill rate, and if you live on this side of Prospect you are a resident of Hartford and pay a higher mill rate.
When it comes to car taxes, you could live on the exact same street and have the exact same car and yet you would pay a different car tax.
Some people find this unfair.
“We shouldn’t have it, shouldn’t have it, it shouldn’t exist,” said Jeremy Williams.
When it comes to the car tax in Connecticut, it seems everyone has got an opinion.
Roughly half the states in America have a property tax on vehicles and half don’t.
While many here wish we didn’t have one in Connecticut, most feel if we have to pay it, it should be more equitable.
“I have a 2015 Harley Davidson Street Glide. I live in Hebron. It’s almost 600 dollars a year. Ridiculous. It’s a toy and I’m paying 600 dollars. It’s more than I pay on my Ford Explorers and my wife’s CRY, it’s silly,” said Mike Beaulieu.
With the state so cash strapped, the car tax is a revenue source seemingly not going away any time soon.
So, the question is how to improve on it.
Take for example the disparity. If you were to buy one of the bestselling vehicles in America, the 2018 Ford F150, you’d pay about $30,000.
If you live in Greenwich, your car tax would be $238, if you live in West Hartford, that exact same year make and model would have a tax bill of $861.
Why the difference? Greenwich has one of the lowest mill rates and West Hartford, one of the highest.
“It’s unfortunate depending on where you live, it keeps increasing even if you have an older car. I just found the price keeps increasing,” said Kerri Friadette.
Republican candidate Bob Stefanowski says the state government should not be involved in the issue and that it should be up to the individual towns to set their rates.
But what do voters think?
“I think once you’ve paid your tax in the beginning, I don’t think you should have to be taxed again,” said Williams.
The car tax in Connecticut brings in about $700 million per year, money that local municipalities say they desperately need to plow their roads and pay their teachers, so if it’s not going away, it’s just a matter of how voters feel is the best way to tax car owners in the fairest way possible.
