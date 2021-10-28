Car theft victim reacts to Go. Lamont's juvenile justice plan

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hours after Governor Ned Lamont announced changes could be coming to the juvenile justice system, some people are saying it's not enough.
The governor plans to fill dozens of vacancies for judges and to detain teen criminals longer so judges can learn the suspect's full history when asked to sign a detention order.
Gabe Cabrera, a car theft victim, said many in his inner circle lack confidence that anything will get done at the state level.
Until something is done, he said he'll always be watching his back.
“My routine is basically the Ring camera will go off if we see anything going on,” said Cabrera.
In the 40-something years he's lived in this rocky hill neighborhood, it's something he started doing after the first time his wife's car was stolen.
Merely six months later, Deja vu hit the home and like before it happened during daylight.
“They came running up the driveway went inside the garage and went through both cars in the garage trying to start them,” said Cabrera.
He said they couldn't find the keys and ran off.
There's an unsettling scene playing across the state.
Car thefts and break-ins are escalating into dangerous scenarios sometimes involving guns, car crashes and physical attacks.
Gov. Ned Lamont said, “Some of these kids, we’ve gotta be a lot stricter with. It’s probably 10 percent of these folks creating 90 % of the problems.”
Earlier the governor announced he's looking at ways to modify the justice system.
He's expected to fill vacancies on the bench through appointing new judges.
He'll also look at detaining teen criminals longer until judges review their criminal history.
Not exactly the sweeping measures State Rep. Craig Fishbein had wanted.
State Rep. Craig Fishbein said, “I actually had the feeling, ‘Oh, my God he’s going to call for a special session finally.’ And then we got to the end and he just walked away.
For months, republicans and activist groups have called for a special session for juvenile justice reform.
Back in rocky hill, Cabrera wants to know one thing, “My remarks for the governor are simple. Why has it taken him so long?
