NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) – New Canaan police are warning residents to lock their cars as car thefts are on the rise.
In 2019, 10 cars were stolen. In 2020, that number jumped to 21.
In just this year alone, 35 cars have already been stolen.
There was one report that said two cars were stolen out of someone’s driveway.
On October 21, New Canaan Police responded to a report that two cars were stolen from the same driveway on Spring Water Lane. The stolen cars were a 2018 Subaru Impreza and a 2015 Audi Q3. The owner told police that there were two spare keys, each in the opposite car. The owner also told police the car was locked.
Security footage taken at the home showed two suspects taking the cars at 3:55 a.m. A credit card that was left in one of the cars was used in Hamden.
Later that day, police were sent to Toquam Road to respond to a report that $60 in cash was stolen out of an unlocked car.
New Canaan Police are urging residents to lock their cars and to take their keys with them. They are also stressing to secure valuables, and to never leave them in your car. “Often identity theft occurs when drivers’ licenses and credit cards are stolen,” Police Chief, Leon Krolikowski says.
For more information, you can always call New Canaan Police by calling 203-594-3500 for assistance.
