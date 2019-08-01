BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – People in the City of Bristol came together to help a family in their time of need.
A special car wash fundraiser was held on Broad Street to help the family in need.
A mother, as well as her three children, were forced out of their home on Stewart Street after it was condemned.
The family also had many of their possessions stolen while they were out of the home.
Money raised from the car wash goes directly to help the Nimro family.
“The generosity we’ve received thus far, we can’t even being to express how much we appreciate it, and it means the world to us,” said Stephanie Nimro.
If you would like to help the Nimro family, click here.
