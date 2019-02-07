ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Crews are looking into a hazmat situation in which a cloud of carbon dioxide gas forced the evacuation of nearly a dozen homes.
The incident happened around 5:20 a.m. in the area of 156 Spring St., which officials said was the address for Esquire Gas.
Ten to 12 homes were evacuated, police said.
“I was told that there was a leak in the factory, they're taking everyone out of the houses and telling them to go somewhere else because it could blow up," said Jacob Pazinet, who was evacuated.
Firefighters called the situation a carbon dioxide leak. They blamed a broken valve.
A cloud of gas was reportedly spotted in the backyard of a home by a neighbor. It has since dissipated.
Spring Street was closed just south of Maple Avenue.
Route 190 was also closed.
Amtrak service was temporarily halted. It has resumed.
Schools were not impacted, according from Enfield Public Schools.
According to its website, Esquire Gas manufactures and distributes dry ice, which is solid carbon dioxide, as well as liquid carbon dioxide.
“There was a large vapor crop cloud in the area," said Mark Zarcaro, Enfield Fire Department. "A neighbor called it in from their backyard. The 190 bridge was shut down for a little bit of time. Amtrak was shut down for a little bit of time.”
There were no reported injuries.
A bus was brought in to keep residents warm before they returned to their homes.
The scene was wrapped up and cleared by 7 a.m.
TechAir, which owns Esquire Gas, released a statement later in the morning.
At TechAir safety of our community, employees, and the environment are always priorities.
This morning (at approximately 5:30 AM) we immediately addressed a leak of carbon dioxide at a facility in Enfield, CT.
Our internal safety protocols were followed, and the matter is now resolved. There were zero injuries, and no adverse environmental impact.
In addition to instituting internal safety measures, we alerted first responders including the local fire department that led to response. Their leadership ensured a rapid resolution. While on the scene, a brief shutdown of highway 190, local railroad track, and temporary evacuation of a few nearby homes were ordered to protect the area.
The highway and railroad are reopened, people are back in their homes, and the area is safe.
An internal review will be conducted by TechAir to learn from the events of today. We will inform the appropriate authorities, and continue to keep our employees, neighbors, and environment safe.
