MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a carbon monoxide hazmat situation in Manchester on Wednesday morning.
According to police, it happened on Maple Street around 9:30 a.m. at a two family home.
They believe the cause was a faulty furnace.
"The furnace is off at this point and they’ll be able to go back in the house once repairs are made," said Chief David Billings, Manchester Fire Department.
No evacuations were needed, according to police.
However, three people were transported to a local hospital for observation due to showing signs of CO poisoning.
Three other people were also in the home, but were fine, according to firefighters.
There was no danger to the public.
It’s important to note that carbon monoxide is often called a “silent killer” because it is odorless, colorless, and tasteless, so it is fortunate a resident smelled something other than the carbon monoxide.
Symptoms of poisoning can include headache, muscle weakness, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, confusion,, shortness of breath, drowsiness, blurred vision, seizures, chest pain or fainting.
