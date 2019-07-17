HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A major victory for childcare workers in Connecticut and the families who depend on them.
Childcare centers, that are part of the state’s Care 4 Kids Program, have finally received a big state increase thanks in part to a $14 million federal grant.
The organization helps lower income working families afford child care.
The money will ultimately help parents pay less for care.
Connecticut currently has one of the lowest childcare subsidy rates in the nation. The increase goes into effect in September.
