HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A state and federally funded child care program for low-income families is receiving a significant rate increase.
The state Office of Early Childhood announced the increase for the Care 4 Kids program on Wednesday.
The increase comes as part of a $14 million child care development fund and a state investment in the program.
The rate increase is for child care centers that serve infants, toddlers and preschoolers.
According to advocates, it gives parents better buying power and child care options, stabilizes child care providers financially and enhances the ability of child care centers to improve the quality of care for young minds.
"This i critical to maintain federal funding and is long overdue," said Beth Bye, commissioner, Office of Early Childhood. "It will support child care providers, parents and children's developments in these critical first years. It will help stabilize an already fragile child care system and make some gains for better wages for child care workers."
The rate changes will vary across regions and age groups, officials explained.
The Care 4 Kids program was the topic of a protest that happened this past spring. Child care providers protested a payment crisis in which issues with new software led to program paycheck delays that lasted months.
More information on the Office of Early Childhood can be found on its website here.
