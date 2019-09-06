HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A specialized aviation trade school in Connecticut welcomes adult learners.
The Connecticut Aero Tech School for Aviation Maintenance Technicians said it welcomes students of all different ages.
Those students headed back to school recently just like others around the state.
Administrators said the program has been around for quite some time. It trains people to work in the aviation industry.
They said there's a big need for those workers in Connecticut.
"I was looking for a career change and I was looking into getting into a trade," said Alex Faulkner, a student.
Faulkner said he runs a business with his wife, but sought another job.
The aero tech school was a good fit, according to him.
The school is described as being hands-on.
In about two years, students learn almost every aspect of aviation. When they graduate, the school said those students have a 76 percent chance of getting a job.
They spend a morning in the classroom. In the afternoon, they're in the shop at Brainard Airport in Hartford working hands-in with the planes.
"We cover everything for aviation," said Charles Hilton, a department head. "We do air frame first, which is everything other than engines. Now i'm doing power plant which is all engine-related specialties. So when we get out of here, we’ll have experience in every little different area of aviation and maintenance."
The school is full at 50 students this semester.
An open house is scheduled for Oct. 19.
Students have to be a high school graduate to apply.
More information about admissions can be found on the program's website here.
