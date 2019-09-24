HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Anyone looking for a job should head to Hartford on Tuesday, where Get Hired CT is hosting a career expo.
The event is being held at the Connecticut Convention Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free to the public.
Get Hired CT said the event helps jobseekers make connections with over 100 employers.
Folks can also take advantage of free services like resume critiques and professional headshots to enhance a LinkedIn account.
For more information from Get Hired CT and to register for the event, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.