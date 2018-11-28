NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- North Haven police have arrested a woman accused of stealing from a patient she was caring for.
Police arrested 24-year-old Mariah Sparks, who was taking care of a 79-year-old woman.
Sparks is accused of leaving the immobile woman, who suffers from dementia, home alone for hours at a time while stealing checks.
Police said Sparks stole about $6,000 from the woman.
Sparks was arrested and charged with second-degree larceny, reckless endangerment, conspiracy, and cruelty to persons.
She’s being held on a $35,000 bond.
