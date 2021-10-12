HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Frontline caregivers walked off the job on Tuesday morning.
They said they're demanding more money and better benefits from the owners of Sunrise Home and Day Programs.
The workers said they also want a retirement pension in their contracts.
The caregivers from the 149 District 1199 New England union launched a strike at 6 a.m. at four locations. The demonstrations were in Hartford, Columbia, New London and Danielson.
“Most of these workers are making less than $17 an hour. They have to pay $6,000 in monthly premiums for family health insurance coverage at Sunrise, and no retirement pension to look forward to in their elder years,” said Rob Baril, president of District 1199NE. “Even after workers were able to leverage more than $184 million in additional state funding from Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration, Sunrise continues to deny a fair contract for its own workers while the CEO rakes in $325,000 per year.”
Sunrise Inc. operates 28 home and day programs across the state, including in Brooklyn, Columbia, Danielson, East Hartford, Glastonbury, Hartford, Hebron, Lebanon, Manchester, Mansfield, New London, New Milford, Old Lyme, Pomfret, Vernon, Waterford and Enfield.
