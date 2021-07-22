NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Officials say careless cooking is what sparked a 2 alarm fire in New Haven Thursday.
It sparked around 8:30 at home on the 100 block of Huntington Avenue.
Firefighters arrived to find a fire in the basement of the home and all of the occupants outside.
A second alarm was called for due to the department's lack of man power.
Crews were able to contain the flames to just the basement.
However, firefighters had to cut a hole in the residence's roof in order to properly extinguish the fire.
The home suffered extensive damage.
A firefighter was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries are not yet known.
The Red Cross is assisting the occupants of the residence with finding other means of shelter.
