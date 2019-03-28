WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) -- If you need dental work, an upcoming event is for you.
Eyewitness News is teaming up with the Mission of Mercy to offer free dental care.
The clinic is being held next month in Windham, and offers cleanings, x-rays, fillings, and much more, all free of charge.
"So many people can't get hired because they don't have any teeth, not only that but your chewing it affects your digestion and then your overall systemic health,” said Willimantic Dr. Kathy Montague.
Event organizers hope to treat as many as 800 patients this year/.
The free care is first come, first serve on April 13 and 14 at Windham Middle School.
For more information, click here.
