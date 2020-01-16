WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A carjacking led to a suspect being shot and killed in West Haven by state police.
Investigators were in the area of Campbell Avenue from Highland Street to Abner Street on Wednesday night.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area into Thursday morning. However, Channel 3 learned that the scene cleared just before 6:30 a.m.
The suspect was shot twice and brought to the hospital where he died from his injuries, according to police.
The suspect's identity has not yet been released. That information could be presented on Thursday.
According to state police, the incident started as a carjacking investigation in Norwalk.
Norwalk police said they responded to the report of a disturbance at an AT&T store on Route 7 around 4:30 p.m. They said it was reported that a suspect was armed with a knife.
While en route, they heard that a car was stolen by the suspect involved in the disturbance.
The suspect got on Interstate 95 north where state police tried to stop him.
Troopers failed. After a brief pursuit, which had to be terminated, surrounding agencies were notified.
They said the suspect erratically drove and may have intentionally crashed into multiple vehicles, including police cruisers.
The suspect finally got off at exit 43 in West Haven.
Troopers were able to locate the vehicle at that point.
An altercation, which included a minor crash, took place before the the suspect was shot.
"The vehicle was stopped in traffic, the altercation occurred at that time and some shots were fired," said Col. Stavros Mellekas, Connecticut State Police.
Three state police troopers were involved in the shooting. Their names are expected to be released on Thursday.
Body and dash cam video is also expected to be released in accordance with state statute.
No troopers were injured during the shooting.
State police said a knife was found in the car following the shooting.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(1) comment
The occupational hazard of being an urban terrorist.
