SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – The domino effect of the pandemic has hit a popular family-run pasta company in South Windsor.
Carla’s Pasta filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Feb. 8.
The company makes a variety of frozen pastas and sauces that are distributed all over the world, but with the restaurant industry struggling, sales have plummeted.
The company employs around 140 people.
In the bankruptcy filing in U.S Bankruptcy Court in Hartford, Carla’s Pasta listed between 200 and 999 creditors, debt liabilities between $50 million and $100 million, and total assets ranging from $10 million to $50 million.
