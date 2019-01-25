HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two vehicles were found abandoned in the flood waters of a Hartford road.
They were discovered on Love Lane near Vine Street early Friday morning.
Police said they were called to the location around 3:30 a.m.
Officers went into the waist-deep water to see if anyone was inside the car, but no one was there.
A tow truck came to take the vehicles away, but had to wait until the water receded.
Police said they're looking for the vehicles' owners.
Thursday's storm dropped several inches of rain across the state and left a number of roads flooded.
