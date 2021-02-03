SOUTHINGTON (WFSB) - A snow day was ruined for some families after their vehicles were broken into while they were sledding at a Southington park.
Three families say they were sledding at Panthorn Park Tuesday afternoon when their cars were broken into.
All three of the cars were locked at the time, so thieves smashed their windows in.
What's even more shocking is the cars were visible from the hill they were sledding on.
"It’s rather disheartening that something as innocent as a snow day from school where you take your kids - last thing you’re thinking about is your car being robbed," Michael Kryzanski said Tuesday.
Kryzanski said Tuesday was supposed to be a treat for his children who were enjoying a snow day.
His wife took the kids sledding around 2 p.m., and that's when the day went downhill.
The driver's side of her minivan was smashed in and some items were stolen.
"She had hidden the purse in the car, and she had locked the car, but they must’ve somehow seen it," he said.
Nina Perone was at the park at the same time with her children.
"We’ve really been looking for an opportunity to take them sledding that they’d be able to enjoy it," Perone said.
When her boyfriend came back to the car, he discovered her purse was stolen and her brand-new car was ruined.
Kryzanski says this is indicative of a bigger problem in Southington.
Police data shows vehicle burglaries increased by more than 200 percent from 2019 to 2020.
"People are afraid to take their eyes off their vehicle for a minute," Kryzanski said.
Kryzanski says they've created block watch groups to tip off police.
But after Tuesday's incident, he's hoping more will be done.
On Wednesday, Southington police said there were between 40 and 50 people sledding at the park when the cars were broken into, but nobody reported hearing any alarms or suspicious noises.
Police said between Jan. 1 and Feb. 2 this year, there have been 35 car burglaries and eight vehicle thefts throughout town.
Residents are continued to be reminded of the importance of locking their vehicles and avoid leaving anything of value inside.
