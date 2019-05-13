SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Stopping for school buses is the rule of the road, but some drivers aren’t following it.
It's happening in Southington, and for a mother of two, she wants something to be done about it.
A mother got video of a school bus stopping, but cars continue to roll on by.
Even the school bus driver honks the horn, and still drivers keep going.
It was caught on video by Doryon Adams, who is frustrated by the problem.
“It’s a constant issue at this stop and other stops throughout town,” Adams said.
Adams started taking the video after she says it happens twice a day, pick up in the morning and drop off in afternoon.
“Anybody getting on that bus or off that bus, it's very nerve wracking to watch and the disconcert from the drivers,” Adams said.
The area is on Chaffee Drive and Queen Street, a very busy road with two lanes of traffic in each direction.
The area is surrounded by shopping plazas and restaurants.
Channel 3 wanted to see if the problem continued to happen and caught the same problem on our cameras.
A driver zipped by and the bus driver lays on the horn.
The red lights were flashing, and the stop sign is visible on the driver side of the bus.
“I’m disappointed but I’m not shocked. It's an everyday occurrence just about, especially in the afternoon when it's more congested,” Adams said.
Adams says officers were out in this area ticketing drivers who weren't obeying the law.
This happened about a year ago, but she thinks it needs to happen again, as she believes it's getting worse.
She just wants kids to stay safe.
“I’m concerned of all the kids that utilize the bus. It's not just this stop, it's other stops. There's a lot of people that complain about their bus,” Adams said.
Channel 3 reached out to the police department, but our calls weren't returned today.
Channel 3 also reached out to the bus company who responded to our initial inquire for cameras showing the passing cars, but they said their cameras are not positioned to show that angel and only film the interior of the bus.
The bus company did not return our calls on Monday after our cameras recorded video of cars going by the stopped bus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.