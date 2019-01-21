MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - This weekend's storm is over, but it may take a while to clean up the damage.
Snow and ice brought down many trees and branches and some landed on cars and trucks.
Cars and trucks are being towed to auto body shops everywhere.
In Middletown at Victor Auto Body the damage is so bad some cars aren’t worth fixing.
A Toyota Corolla was parked in the driveway. It’s been cleaned off, but the damage is pretty bad.
"Trees can cause quite a bit of damage. The car behind me is very possibly a total loss,” said Tyler Rook, Victor Auto Body.
The hood of the car was crushed from the weight of the branches.
"With the ice last night, we had ice on the trees and they were falling down in the road, on cars as you were driving down the road. It was really treacherous to be out last night,” said Rook.
David Tringali's Jeep was also damaged by tree branches.
His windshield is cracked, and he'll have to replace a few parts, but his car is repairable and he's glad this is all that happened, and no one was hurt.
"I didn't get hurt. Car can be replaced. My wife is good, most important, my grandkids are good, everything is good,” said Trinigali.
Insurance companies will also be busy over the next few days as people make claims and figure out if their cars are worth fixing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.