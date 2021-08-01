STRATFORD, CT (WFSB)— A local car dealership fell victim to a robbery.
It happened around 4 Sunday morning at Blasius South on Ferry Boulevard in Stratford.
Police say someone broke into the dealership and smashed the showroom doors before taking off with three cars.
The estimated cost of damages to the dealership ranges in the hundreds of thousands.
It is unclear how many people were involved in the thefts.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Stratford Police at 203-385-4100.
