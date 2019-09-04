ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Police are seeing an increase of stolen cars in one local town.
Cars are being stolen out of driveways in Ellington.
A family on Gail Drive had their car stolen over the Labor Day weekend. A mother of two says her husband went to work on Tuesday morning and noticed it was missing.
Just a few miles away on Ellsworth Lane, another car was stolen. The homeowner admitted they left the keys inside the car, but it was a hectic weekend and just forgot.
“It’s kind of surreal right now, so I mean, it’s just a violation of privacy. My kid’s car seats were in the car, so that has to be the hardest bill to swallow. I feel violated as a mother,” said Tara Moule.
Police remind residents to lock their doors and take their key fobs out of the car.
