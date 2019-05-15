SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A crash involving a tractor trailer and five cars caused heavy delays on I-84 east in Southington Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened on the eastbound side between exits 28 and 30 just after 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Department of Transportation closed all lanes down by 2 p.m., but opened a couple lanes around 3 p.m.
As of 4 p.m., the crash scene had fully cleared.
Fire officials said six people were involved in the crash, and three were sent to the hospital.
The extent of any injuries is unknown at this time.
Channel 3 streamed live pictures on its Facebook page here.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
