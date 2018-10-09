Cartwheeling candidates are popping up on social media.
Channel 3’s Dennis House first shared a video of West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor doing a cartwheel at the Park Road parade over the weekend.
Dennis jokingly put the video on social media challenging other politicians to do it.
Next, Democratic candidate for the fifth district Jahana Hayes shared a video of her doing a cartwheel in a suit.
Republican Attorney General nominee Sue Hatfield also jumped on the challenge, and called out her challenger Democratic candidate William Tong.
While it wasn’t cartwheeling, another candidate posted Oz Griebel's running mate Monte Frank "climbing our way to victory."
