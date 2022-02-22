WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A winning CASH 5 lottery ticket was sold in Waterbury.

CT Lottery said the $100,000 top prize winning ticket was sold at the Convenience Plus Gulf in Meriden Road.

The numbers were drawn on Feb. 21. They were 9, 14, 19, 29, and 32.

A winner for the $183 million Powerball jackpot that was sold in Cheshire has yet to come forward.

That drawing happened on Feb. 14.

Lottery officials said the winner has 180 days to claim the prize.