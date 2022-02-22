WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A winning CASH 5 lottery ticket was sold in Waterbury.
CT Lottery said the $100,000 top prize winning ticket was sold at the Convenience Plus Gulf in Meriden Road.
The numbers were drawn on Feb. 21. They were 9, 14, 19, 29, and 32.
A winner for the $183 million Powerball jackpot that was sold in Cheshire has yet to come forward.
That drawing happened on Feb. 14.
An estimated $183 million Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in Connecticut, according to the Connecticut Lottery.
Lottery officials said the winner has 180 days to claim the prize.
