BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Coffee, for a lot of people, is the only way to start a day.
A Bristol café got a big boost on Wednesday.
At Café Real, you’ll find a jolt of excitement in your cup.
Eduardo Carves, owner of Real Café, opened more than a month ago to give Bristol a taste of Colombia’s finest export.
Recently, he’s struggled to keep up with sales as connoisseurs bought out his coffee bags.
“At least, a 60 percent increase. I mean we had some bags, we were ready for the holidays, we were ready for the rest of the year,” Garces said.
David Haberfeld is behind Cash Mob. It’s a Facebook contest where people in Bristol nominate and vote which local independent business to support on a specific date by patronizing there.
Café Real is scheduled for Christmas Eve, but people didn’t wait. Customers believe his café breathes oxygen into a neighborhood often overlooked.
“I think a place like this can definitely move the needle in this area from an economic standpoint,” said Chris Tracy of Plainville.
At Café Real, there’s a love affair with coffee and how and where it’s grown. And at the coffee shop, it’s also a family affair.
It’s a family tradition because Garces family partly grows for his supply. He also works with other coffee growers and pays them double the rate, who in turn are able to provide better homes and build schools for their families.
Call it cyclical, as people our into Café Real, it pours out a reawakening into its backyard and beyond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.