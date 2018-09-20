BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Cash mobs have been popping up all over Bristol as a way to encourage people to shop at local businesses.
They've happened a number of times in the city this year.
Thursday, city residents were asked to make their way to South Side Meat Market.
"Someone nominated us for this cash mob and then, our customers voted for us," said Dan Gallant, co-owner, South Side Meat Market. "And I guess we got almost 1,000 votes which was pretty big."
The business first opened in 1979 and has been family owned and operated ever since.
"Years ago, you pull into a gas station, someone would come out, pump your gas, check your oil, and put windshield wipers on for you," said Stephen Gallant, co-owner, South Side Meat Market. "We still do that for you here."
"Everybody, we take care of each other here!" said Sammy Vasile, South Side Meat Market. "That's what it is."
Voting for the cash mob locations happens on a Facebook forum called "Bristol Talks."
The forum's administrator, David Haberfeld, told Channel 3 that he suggested the whole idea.
He said the first one happened back in March.
Every member gets a vote for any local business. Any business that wins can't win again for 12 cycles.
The businesses also can't be corporate-owned.
Dan Gallant said there were hundreds of comments about their business.
"It was really nice and heartwarming to read all that," he said.
Several regular customers backed up the praise from Facebook.
"I've been coming to the South Side Market since it used to be on South Street," said Laura Hopfensperger of Bristol.
"Great people here," said Sheila Rickard of Bristol. "They're very friendly, and I get great service."
The Gallants and Vasile said they prepared for the cash mob several days in advance.
They had all of their customers' favorites prepared in advance.
They said the key to their success has been treating everyone like family.
"Service never goes out of style," Vasile said.
For more on the cash mob, check out the Facebook event here.
