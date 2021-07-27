ROCKY HILL (WFSB) - Police are investigating after they say a cash register and cigarettes were stolen early Tuesday from Cumberland Farms.
According to police, a man and woman robbed the store, making off with the machine and an unknown amount of merchandise from the 741 Cromwell Ave location.
Police said the investigation is active and expect to release more information as the day progresses.
