UNCASVILLE (WFSB) - While Christmas is days away, New Year’s Eve is just over a week away - but without the traditional fanfare.
Not happening are the large gatherings here or at Foxwoods Resort Casino. And restaurants - You better have reservations, they’re limited and closing way before midnight.
There are no plans at Mohegan Sun or Foxwoods to celebrate and entertain guests to ring in the new year.
Both casinos have scaled down plans for their preferred patrons and reservations are filling up fast
If you’re dining out, reservations are mandatory too because of Connecticut’s COVID-19 restrictions of 50 percent capacity.
Restaurants and large venue’s close at 10pm.
"We’re going to be open for lunch as well as dinner," restaurant owner Mike Buscetto said. "People are making reservations already. Hopefully we’ll ring in the new year because we’re all looking forward to 2021 for sure.”
