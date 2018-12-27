UNCASVILLE (WFSB) - Nearly 6000 glasses of bubbly, 250 pounds of cocktail shrimp and tens of thousands of people are expected to pack Mohegan Sun.
We’re expecting well over 30,000 people to come out and enjoy the Mohegan sun during the New Year’s Eve celebration," Ray Pineault of Mohegan Sun said.
Expect glitz and glam where you can party it up in the lounge or maybe you're looking for adventure without ever leaving the state.
Yes, you can dance the night away next to this 25 foot iguana. There's live music throughout the casino with Ke$ha scheduled to perform.
You can also keep it mellow by watching a comedy show.
With thousands of people hitting their doors. People will come hungry.
"The process now is the ordering and getting in, making sure all of our stuff is getting into the building," Mohegan Sun Executive Chef Richard Doucette said.
While Mohegan operates around the clock, it's not the only one.
Foxwoods is going out with Rick Springfield performing and there's a funky theme at Stony Creek Brewery.
MGM Springfield is also looking to make an impression with its first new year's eve celebration with tickets for open bar, live music and food.
It's even getting the party started early with "noon year celebrations."
For Mohegan, that’s not hurting their hopes of having an unforgettable night.
"I think we’re going to see as high of a celebration here at Mohegan Sun for new year’s as we always have." Pineault said. "We’re really excited about it and we wish all of our competitors the best."
