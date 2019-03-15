HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fans of Rent didn't have to wait 525,600 minutes to get a taste of the show.
The cast of the show conducted a flash mob at noon on Friday at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.
Rep. Jeff Curry, a Democrat who represents East Hartford, Manchester and South Windsor, invited the cast to the LOB as part of an attempt to raise awareness and increase education about HIV/AIDS.
Curry said despite seeing country-wide drops in HIV, Connecticut has seen increases, particularly in black and hispanic communities.
Rent is set in the 1990s and is about a group of New Yorkers who struggle with career choices, love and AIDS.
The Broadway show is playing at the Bushnell in Hartford from Friday through Sunday.
For more information about the show and tickets, head to the Bushnell's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.