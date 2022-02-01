NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - A cat was abandoned at a highway rest stop in New Canaan, according to animal control.
New Canaan police said the animal control department helped state police when the cat was found on Jan. 24 in a carrier at the rest stop on Interstate 95.
As a result of the cold temperatures, the cat was taken directly to a local veterinarian where it was determined that the cat had suffered two broken legs and trauma to its right eye.
The cat was named "Highway."
New Canaan Animal Control reached out to the Norwalk-based group PAWS for medical help. PAWS immediately assisted.
Police said that despite the suspected abuse, Highway remained a sweet and trusting animal.
Anyone interested in finding out more about how to help with Highway’s pending surgeries and rehabilitation can contact PAWS at 504 Main St. in Norwalk or by phone at 203-750-9572.
