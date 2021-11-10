GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - Catalytic converters are being stolen from Granby business owners’ cars.
Some of the businesses who had catalytic converters stolen have one thing in common, they all work on, sell, or own vehicles that are parked outside overnight.
They say thieves especially love trucks and other vehicles that sit higher from the ground, and they can be gone within a matter of minutes.
Catalytic converters are important for your car, they filter the exhaust to make your car’s emissions less harmful. Without it, your exhaust will be extremely loud and more problematic for car owners.
Plus, your car cannot pass emissions.
Now these parts can range from a few hundred dollars to a thousand dollars just for one converter, and that’s before labor.
These thefts have been happening all over the country and experts say it’s because the precious metals used to make the converters are so valuable.
So, this business owners are worried this will continue to happen.
Patrick Cahill is the owner of Cahill’s Motor Cars. He says thieves have hit his business twice in two weeks.
He said, “there’s nothing happening to these guys, so without any consequences, they’re just continuing to do it.”
Brian Guarco, the owner of Stateline Oil and Propane, said he fired up a truck at his business Monday, but as soon as the dual exhaust truck started, it was way too loud.
"I knew right away what happened," he stated.
Both of his Catalytic converters were stolen.
“They must be using a Sawzall, like a cordless Sawzall, and they just chop it right off,” said Guarco.
The owner of Route 10 Tire, Roger Fecteau, was also hit.
"We decided to stop some of the night drop offs, trying to get people here," he said.
It hasn't just impacted businesses, the Granby Public School District also had a catalytic converter stolen from one of their vans.
We reached out to Granby Police, but they declined to comment
(1) comment
A large part of the problem is the scrap dealers who buy them . They're not stupid , they know where they're coming from .
