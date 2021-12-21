OXFORD, CT (WFSB) - A handful of catalytic converters were ripped out of cars in Oxford.
The resident trooper's office said that the thefts happened at a couple of businesses on Monday around 11:30 a.m. in the industrial area of town.
Whoever was in a dark-colored SUV was able to cut a few off before leaving the area, state police said.
"As a reminder, if you observe what you believe is criminal or suspicious behavior, please call 911 and not the routine office number," the Oxford resident trooper's office said. "This will get police response much quicker."
From the naked eye, it just looks like someone backing into a parking space, but what really went on is someone took the catalytic converter from Abdiel Vargas's car.
He found out five hours after the fact.
"Go and turn on the car and, lo and behold, the noise. I had recently done exhaust work, so I knew it couldn't have been anything I recently did. As soon as I peered under, there it is, gone. Further down the parking lot, there was another family, they mentioned, 'Hey, they got you too?'," Abdiel Vargas tells us.
Vargas is one of four victims in town.
"And they just come in and they cut it off, and they cut it off," Vargas noted.
Murray Brothers Garage in Woodbury has had several drivers come in with missing catalytic converters, which can cost anywhere from hundreds to thousands of dollars to replace.
The process can also take months, depending on the part's availability.
The garage has used a couple theft prevention tools, like a shield, to help protect drivers.
"Certain vehicles, the most popular ones that gets parts stolen from, they have a shield that actually bolts in under the car to limit accessibility to where they're going to go with their saws," Bill Hubert, manager of Murray Brothers Garage explained.
Vargas says it's costing him $700 out of pocket to replace his catalytic converter.
With Christmas this weekend and a new baby just being born, the timing's been rough.
"I don't know what your necessity is right now, how tough you've got it. I'm out here trying to do the same thing, but doing it the right way," Vargas stated.
In light of these thefts, PTA Plastics plans to install more cameras and implement more security measures in the area, just to make things a little safer.
Aside from the thefts in Oxford, in Southington, some school buses had their catalytic converters stolen. An investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.