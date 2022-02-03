ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Catalytic converters were stolen from town vehicles in Enfield Thursday, officials said.
Town officials say 11 catalytic converters were stolen from Magic Buses at the Senior Center.
The senior center is located next to the police department on Elm Street.
Three vehicles were fixed by public works and resumed service at 11 a.m.
Enfield police are investigating the thefts.
“The Town of Enfield is committed to ensure that seniors who have doctors appointments today as well as the general ridership who depend upon the Magic Bus will be taken care of today,” the Enfield Town Manager said.
