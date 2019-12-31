WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- The Catholic Academy of Waterbury will reopen on Tuesday, January 7th, following a water main break that took place on Sunday, officials said.
Principal Christa Chodkowski issued a letter to parents concerning a water main that cracked on Sunday and required immediate attention.
Chodkowski said the parts and labor for the repair will take the remainder of the week and weekend to complete.
School will be closed Thursday, January 2nd, and Friday, January 3rd. Schools are off in the entire district for Monday, January 6th, so school, transportation, and all morning and afternoon activities will resume on Tuesday, January 7th
