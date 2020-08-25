HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Schools around the state continue to finalize plans for the return to classes.
Among them are Catholic schools that are also working on their return, with a plan to start with in-person classes, wherever possible.
It’s been a difficult time for Catholic schools in Connecticut. Many shut down or merged because of few enrollments, or out-of-date buildings.
However, there’s been a resurging interest in Catholic schools as of late.
Enrollment is up, and there are more tours of schools, as people are interested in the Archdiocese’s plan for the return to school in September.
There are 29 elementary schools and four high schools run by the Archdiocese of Hartford.
The students in those schools, says Father Michael Whyte, have benefited from a solid virtual learning plan.
“Back in March, when the governor issued the executive order, everything was closed, the Catholic schools were able to turn on a dime, and the integrity of our curriculum was retained,” he said. “We did not just do reviews, but we actually moved forward on the curriculum, and were able to give grades, rather than pass/fail.”
Father Whyte credits the Catholic school mission statement for being able to get the virtual learning thing figured out so quickly.
“A Catholic school is based on the idea of community and so communication is key. That we got out in front of it and we let parents know what they need and what we could provide for them and then we have a good mesh,” Whyte said.
The Archdiocese plans to open schools for in person learning five days a week, but the plan varies, based on locality.
The plan is guided by the health and safety recommendations of the various state agencies.
Each and every parent will be able to decide what the best back to school choice for the child should be.
