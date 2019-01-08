SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- Three cats and three dogs were rescued from a fire that sparked in a South Windsor house on Tuesday evening.
Officials were called to home on Long Hill Road in South Windsor on Tuesday after 4 p.m. for reports of a chimney fire.
Fire officials said the three cats rescued from the home on Long Hill Road were taken to an animal hospital, while the three dogs were treated on scene. They are expected to survive.
Officials said no one was injured.
The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.
