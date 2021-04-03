EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Multiple cats were rescued after a fire Saturday morning in East Haven.
It happened at the Parkwood Apartment complex on Main Street.
Officials say the apartment where the originated was heavily damaged.
Several cats were rescued from the building and received oxygen on scene.
The Fire Department did not say if a cause had been determined.
