WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was scared off a front porch in West Hartford by a bear earlier this week, and the whole thing was caught on camera.
According to homeowner Andrew Crumbie, a man visited his home near Orchard Road on Wednesday.
Crumbie said he didn't know who the man was.
Through his Nest doorbell camera, he was able to see him push the ringer.
What answered was not what either Crumbie or the man expected.
A black bear ran up from the right side of the home onto the porch.
It spooked the man enough to run back down the walkway.
The bear kept going over the porch and didn't give chase.
Crumbie posted video of the encounter on Facebook.
"Apparently I had a visitor (or two) while I was away today," he wrote. "Not sure who the guy was but it’s safe to say he won’t be visiting again."
There's no word on why the man was there in the first place.
