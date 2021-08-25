GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - Two cubs fell from a tree in Granby after being chased up it by another bear.
An eyewitness captured video of the initial chase and one of the falls.
The videos were recorded by the husband of Amanda Webster on Tuesday. Webster shared the videos with Channel 3 Wednesday morning.
She said a mother bear and three cubs were chased up the tree by another bear. It was part of a battle between the bears then lasted for a few hours.
Two cubs fell eventually ended up falling from close to the top of the tall tree.
Webster's husband caught video of the first one scampering away from its fall. He recorded the second one as it tumbled down and struck their garage roof.
Both bears ran off into the woods and didn't appear to be hurt, despite the long drop.
Webster reported minor damage to the roof.
"After nearly a decade in Granby, the antics of bears feel like white noise sometimes," she said. "This was certainly a different experience!"
