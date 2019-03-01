FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges following a garbage truck rollover in Fairfield that was captured by surveillance cameras.
According to police, Anthony Bustillo was recklessly driving when he crashed in front of a childcare center on Thursday afternoon.
They said just after 4:30 p.m., Bustillo was driving north on Greenfield Street with a full load of garbage in the dump truck.
Police said Bustillo was traveling too fast on the street.
He slid out of control and crossed over the double yellow line, then veered to the right before making contact with a large set of rocks on the property of Creative Minds Early Childhood Center.
Bustillo was charged with reckless driving and reckless endangerment.
He posted his $400 pond and was given a court date of March 12 in Bridgeport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.