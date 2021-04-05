HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A 63-year-old convenience store clerk in Hamden was attacked by a man.
Hamden police on Monday released the surveillance video from the US 1 Petrol on Dixwell Avenue.
The assault happened on March 28 around 11:30 p.m.
According to police, a man wearing black clothing entered the store and punched the clerk "more than 15 times."
The victim declined medical attention.
The suspect was last seek walking northbound on Dixwell Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden police at 203-230-4030.
