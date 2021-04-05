Hamden police released video of a 63-year-old clerk who was assaulted by a man on March 28.

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A 63-year-old convenience store clerk in Hamden was attacked by a man.

Hamden police on Monday released the surveillance video from the US 1 Petrol on Dixwell Avenue.

The assault happened on March 28 around 11:30 p.m.

According to police, a man wearing black clothing entered the store and punched the clerk "more than 15 times."

The victim declined medical attention.

The suspect was last seek walking northbound on Dixwell Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden police at 203-230-4030.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.